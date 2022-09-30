Ground is broken on expanded Field of Dreams development

DYERSVILLE — Work has started on the 100 acre “Project Heaven” development next to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville. Private investors plan to spend $80 million to build nine new baseball and softball fields for boys and girls, team dormitories and a boutique hotel.

Baseball hall of famer Frank Thomas is CEO of “Go the Distance Baseball,” the firm that’s developing the site and now owns the Field of Dreams Movie Site. “We can’t wait to see hundreds of youth baseball and softball teams playing in tournaments on our new fields,” he says, “and experience the magic of hitting home runs into the corn.”

Youth teams have been coming to Dyersville over the past couple years to play in tournaments in town and at the famous field. Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque says he’s seen firsthand how much that means to them. “This is the only place where people can come, play ball, experience the magic of baseball and create lasting friendships.”

Project Heaven is the largest private investment ever in Dyersville and one of the largest in Dubuque County. Go the Distance Baseball LLC says it’s expected to create 170 full-time jobs and boost economic development and tourism in eastern Iowa. Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff says he’s grateful the baseball world is investing in Dyersville and our corner of the state. “Thanks for believing in Dubuque County. Thanks for believing in Dyersville. Thanks for believing in the City of Dubuque,” he said. “The investment in our community is huge. This is going to last a lifetime.”

The nine ballfields, team dorms and hotel are all slated to be completed in phases by the end of 2023. Additional phases through 2025 include a 100,000 square-foot fieldhouse, an outdoor concert amphitheater, an RV park, a large park with equipment for children and adults with disabilities — and jogging trails through the cornfields.