      Breaking News
Watch Inauguration Day live: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as president and vice president

GOP-led Iowa House Rules Committee rejects mask mandate

Jan 20, 2021 @ 4:37am

DES MOINES — Republicans on an Iowa House Committee have approved 82 rules for how the House operates, but they’ve rejected a rule requiring face masks be worn during the pandemic.

Representative Brian Meyers, a Democrat from Des Moines, said wearing masks inside the Capitol is common sense.

“This should not be controversial. I’m not sure why this is controversial,” Meyers said late Tuesday during a House Rules Committee meeting. “A lot of businesses require it. A lot of state government requires it.”

Republicans on the panel ejected a mask mandate for the Capitol, but 69-year-old Representative Cecil Dolecheck , a Republican from Mount Ayr, said during a subcommittee meeting that he thinks face coverings are “appropriate” and he’ll be wearing one in the Capitol.

“It seems to be a part of contention that really shouldn’t be,” Dolecheck said after the House Rules Committee had voted. “I hope everyone during this pandemic wears a mask and does their part to mitigate the spread.”

Dolecheck is from Ringgold County, the state’s second-smallest, population-wise. It currently has the highest 14-day Covid positivity rate of any county in the state and, according to the state’s coronavirus tracking website, nine residents of Ringgold County have died of Covid.

For the latest

Trending
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in effect for north-central Iowa
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Former House Speaker Upmeyer to become Iowa GOP co-chair
UPDATED --- Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin counties now in Blizzard Warning
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests