Goodell man arrested after incident at Hancock County convenience store
KLEMME — A Goodell man is in custody after being arrested after an incident at a Klemme convenience store.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says shortly after 2:50 on Sunday morning, they arrested 39-year-old Todd Hambly inside the Klemme Townmart at 200 East Main Street.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Britt and Garner police departments; the sheriff’s departments from Cerro Gordo, Wright, Kossuth, Story, Humboldt and Emmet counties; the Iowa State Patrol; the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation; and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group.
Charges are pending in Hancock County, while the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says Hambly had outstanding arrest warrants in Polk County for theft and burglary.
The Klemme Townmart was closed on Sunday but a social media post says they will be open for business as usual this morning.