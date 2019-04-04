Garner city administrator takes job in North Carolina
By KGLO News
|
Apr 4, 2019 @ 10:50 AM

GARNER — Garner’s city administrator is heading to North Carolina. The Rocky Mount Telegram is reporting that Randy Lansing has been hired to be the city manager in Nashville North Carolina.

The town of 5500 is about 45 miles northeast of Raleigh. Lansing has an adult daughter who lives and works in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Lansing has been the city administrator in Garner since 2011. Prior to that, he was the city administrator in Cascade for about 13 years and city manager in East Dubuque for three years.

The Nashville Town Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to hire Lansing with a three-year contract that pays an annual salary of $110,000 a year. Lansing will report for his new job in early June.

The community has been without a full-time city manager after the town council fired their previous manager in June.

