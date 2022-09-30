KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday September 30th “The Midday Report”

September 30, 2022 12:35PM CDT
Share
Friday September 30th “The Midday Report”

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday September 30th

 

For the latest

Trending

1

Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
2

DCI called in to help after Northwood woman's body found in Shell Rock River
3

Mason City man on probation for burglary spends two weeks in jail after violation
4

Mason City gymnastics club owner's sexual abuse trial getting underway
5

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge