Friday October 1st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Maryland — pre-game 5:00, kickoff 7:00
93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at Lake Mills — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Forest City — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twinst at Kansas City — Inside Twins 1:00, pre-game 1:30, first pitch 2:10
MASON CITY — Former Mason City High and Wisconsin football coach Barry Alvarez was back in Mason City last night as part of a fundraising event connected with the construction of the new fieldhouse, natatorium and weight room facility at the high school. Alvarez says he’s proud to see the support the community has given the project and now the effort needs to be made to run and utilize the facility to its full potential.
The capital fundraising campaign, called “The Future is Now”, is now up to over $597,000 in contributions and pledges. Alvarez led the 1978 Mason City High football team to the Class 4A state title before departing to be an assistant at The University of Iowa and Notre Dame. Alvarez then won three Rose Bowl titles as the head coach at The University of Wisconsin and also was the athletic director there.
MASON CITY — Mason City High will host Waterloo East for homecoming tonight in Class 4A District 2. Both teams are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the district, with the Mohawks dropping their district opener at Decorah and East losing to Waverly-Shell Rock. Kickoff at Mohawk Field tonight is slated for 7:30.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake and Forest City meet for the 90th time in football tonight in Class 2A District 3 play. The Lions and Indians have played each year since 1950 and Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says it’s a great area rivalry.
DeVries says Forest City will present a challenge for his club tonight.
Forest City edged Clear Lake last year 28-27. You can hear the Clear Lake-Forest City game on AM-1490 and 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com, and watch it via the NFHS Network starting with the pre-game at 6:45 with the kickoff slated for 7:30.
LAKE MILLS — Newman looks to bounce back tonight in Class A District 2 play as they travel to Lake Mills. The Knights dropped a 41-13 decision to North Butler last week and are now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the district, while Lake Mills is 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the district after a 47-12 win last week over West Fork. You can hear the Newman-Lake Mills game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
— other area games tonight
== Class 3A District 3
Center Point-Urbana at Charles City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Independence
== Class 2A District 3
Osage at New Hampton
Crestwood at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
== Class 1A District 3
South Hardin at Central Springs
== Class 1A District 2
Woodward-Granger at Belmond-Klemme
== Class A District 2
St. Ansgar at North Butler
North Linn at West Fork
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock (non-district)
== 8-Man District 2
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett (non-district)
West Bend-Mallard at North Iowa
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — It is back to the Big Ten for the 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes tonight as they visit Maryland in a battle of 4-0 teams. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says controlling the tempo of the game is important but that is not always possible.
Ferentz says the Hawkeyes’ veteran secondary will be challenged
Iowa trailed for the first time in the second half against Colorado State and Ferentz says his team will need to handle that kind of adversity the remainder of the season.
Kickoff tonight is slated for shortly after 7 o’clock, with the pre-game at 5:00 on AM-1300 KGLO.
— high school volleyball last night
Forest City 3-0 Clear Lake (27-25, 25-22, 25-15)
Central Springs 3-0 West Fork (25-8, 25-20, 25-14)
Lake Mills 3-0 North Iowa (25-11, 25-11, 25-13)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Hampton-Dumont (25-11, 25-19, 25-21)
St. Ansgar 3-1 Nashua-Plainfield (25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 26-24)