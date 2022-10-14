Friday October 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

CLEAR LAKE — Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Man in high school football have their regular seasons end tonight with the post-season starting next week, and for Clear Lake, tonight’s game with New Hampton has a huge bearing on their post-season plans. With a win and an Osage win over Crestwood, the Lions would be in a three-way tie for second place, and if they win the tiebreaker, could host a home game next week. With a loss, the Lions would finish fourth in the district and have to travel to face a district champion. Lions coach Jared DeVries says the team knows how important this game is to their Week 9 plans.

DeVries says his team knows they’ll have to stop the district’s leading rusher Braden McShane

You can hear the Clear Lake-New Hampton game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com, and watch it on the NFHS Network. The Pritchards Pre-Game Show starts at 6:45 with the kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7:30.

MASON CITY — Newman hosts North Union in a Class A District 2 contest tonight. The Knights with a win would finish as the runner-up in the district and host a home game in the first round of the playoffs next week. North Union comes in with a 3-2 record in the district and are 5-2 overall and are looking to beat the Knights, and along with a St. Ansgar win over Lake Mills would create a three-way tie for second place. You can hear the Newman-North Union game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchards Pre-Game Show at about 6:40 with the kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock .

MASON CITY — Mason City High faces Marion in a Class 4A District 2 game. Mason City needs to pick up a win to stay alive for a spot in the post-season, while Marion is 3-4 overall and also still alive in the playoff chase. Mason City picked up a 22-21 win in last year’s matchup. You can hear the Mason City-Marion game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show at about 7 o’clock with the kickoff from Riverhawk Field scheduled for 7:30.

— Week 8 area high school football schedule:

== Class A District 2

North Union at Newman

West Hancock at North Butler

Lake Mills at St. Ansgar

AGWSR at West Fork (non-district)

== Class 1A District 2

South Central Calhoun at Belmond-Klemme

== Class 1A District 3

Central Springs at Dike-New Hartford

== Class 2A District 3

New Hampton at Clear Lake

Osage at Crestwood

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City

== Class 3A District 3

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Center Point-Urbana

South Tama at Charles City

== Class 4A District 2

Marion at Mason City

== 8-Man District 2

Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan

North Iowa at Harris-Lake Park

BOONE — First-round playoff pairings for Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Man will be released at 10:00 AM on Saturday. You’ll be able to find those first-round matchups in the local sports section at kglonews.com as well as on our social media sites for KGLO News, KGLO, KRIB and 93.9 The Country Moose.

— high school volleyball last night

Clear Lake 3-0 Iowa Falls-Alden (25-12, 26-24, 25-5)

Dike-New Hartford 3-0 Lake Mills (25-7, 25-10, 25-9)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-0 St. Edmond (25-20, 25-22, 25-23)

Rockford 3-1 Belmond-Klemme (23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20)

@ Britt

West Hancock 2-1 North Butler (22-25, 25-15, 15-11)

West Hancock 2-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-29, 28-26)

MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City girls finished third at the Iowa Alliance Conference cross country meet on Thursday at the Marshalltown Community College course. Ames had five of their runners place in the top ten to win the title with 33 points, Des Moines Roosevelt was right behind with 34 points, while Mason City finished with 62 points. Audra Mulholland had the best Riverhawk finish, ending fifth with a time of 19:14. Janae Hansen was 11th in 20:24. Elise Dykstra was 12th in 20:42. The Mason City boys also finished third in the conference meet. Roosevelt had four of their runners finish in the top six to win the title with 22 points. Ames was second with 43 with the Riverhawks ending with 99 points. Jess Cornick had Mason City’s best finish, ending in third place with a time of 16:32.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota Thursday night that spoiled the Wild’s season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 at the first intermission. Filip Chytil scored in the second period. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by Matt Boldy. Igor Shesterkin finished with 33 saves. Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury matched his career high with seven goals allowed.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa star Luka Garza had an impressive game on Wednesday night as he tries to make the roster of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garza scored 15 points in 12 minutes of action in a 118-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game.

Garza was three of four from three point range and also added four rebounds.

Garza talks about trying to earn a roster spot.

The Timberwolves are 4-0 in the pre-season and will host Brooklyn tonight in their pre-season finale. They open the regular season next Wednesday hosting Oklahoma City.