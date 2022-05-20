Friday May 20th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
= FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
= SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
= SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
DES MOINES — Saint Ansgar’s Riley Witt made his move with three laps to go and pulled away to win the Class 1A boys 3200 meter run on Thursday morning at the state track meet in Des Moines.
Witt on why he made his move with three laps remaining.
Three other area runners placed in the 1A boys 3200 — 16. Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa, 10:35.52; 18. Ryan Kelly, Newman, 10:43.13; 19. Owen Almelien, North Butler, 10:43.95
Other area state track results:
==== Thursday Morning session
— Class 1A boys
= Shuttle hurdle prelims (top 8) — 2. North Butler, 1:01.46; 11. Northwood-Kensett, 1:04.32; 12. Lake Mills, 1:04.59; DQ. West Hancock
= Long jump — 8. Kolben Miller, North Butler, 20-10.50; 16. Jaxon McLemore, West Fork, 19-09.00; 22. Logan Sabin, North Iowa, 18-08.75
= Shot put — 9. Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar, 47-04.00; 14. Jex Schutjer, St. Ansgar, 44-11.25; 21. Seth Hermanson, Lake Mills, 43-01.75
= 4×800 — 15. Northwood-Kensett, 8:43.28; 20. St. Ansgar, 8:48.25
= 400 — 17. Thomas Block, Northwood-Kensett, 53.04
— Class 1A girls
= Shuttle Hurdle prelims (top 8 qualify for final) — 5. St. Ansgar 1:09.83; 7. Northwood-Kensett, 1:10.34; 14. Lake Mills, 1:11.76
= Shot put — 6. Leah Kramersmeier, North Iowa, 37-10.50; 16. Madison Hillman, St. Ansgar, 33-06.25
= 400 — 12. Kiya Johnson, North Butler, 1:01.27
= Long jump — 12. Rylie Akins, West Fork, 15-08.75; 17. Quinn Harle, West Hancock, 15-05.00
= 4×800 — 19. St. Ansgar, 10:41.82; 23. West Fork, 11:06.10
= 3000 — 23. Megan Ocel, Northwood-Kensett, 12:26.41
— Class 4A girls
= Shuttle Hurdle prelims (top 8 qualify) — 8. Mason City, 1:08.20
= 100 prelims (top 8) — 18. Jada Williams, Mason City, 13.24
= 200 prelims (top 8 qualify) — 21. Jada Williams, Mason City, 27.27
= 4×800 — 24. Mason City, 10:27.98
— Class 4A boys
= Shuttle hurdle prelims (top 8) — 4. Mason City, 1:00.90
= 400 — 8. James Fingalsen, Mason City, 50.16; 16. Kaden Tyler, Mason City, 51.43
= Shot put — 11. Michael Willis, Mason City, 157-02
= 200 prelims (top 8 qualify) — 23. Jalen Wynter, Mason City, 23.63
==== Thursday Evening Session
— Class 2A girls
= Long jump — 1. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 18-07.00; 18. Jessa Swearingen, Forest City, 15-11.25
= 400 — 3. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 58.29; 5. Meredith Street, Osage, 59.57
= 100 prelims (top 8) — 3. Meredith Street, Osage, 12.93; 23. Colette Loges, Forest City, 13.81
= 3000 — 3. Katelyn Johnston, Osage, 10:55.51; 6. Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, 11:21.72; 7. Lilian Nelson, Forest City, 11:22.76
= 200 prelims (top 8 qualify) — 5. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 26.28; 6. Meredith Street, Osage, 26.47
= Shuttle hurdle prelims (top 8) — 8. Central Springs, 1:09.83
= Shot put — 23. Kaci Crum, Central Springs, 32-03.75
— Class 2A boys
= 100 prelims (top 8) — 3. Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme, 11.24; 24. Owen Pueggel, GHV, 11.97
= 200 prelims (top 8) — 3. Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme, 22.33; 24. LJ Bryant, Clear Lake, 24.15
= 3200 — 5. Bryce McDonough, Central Springs, 9:55.18; 9. Joey Hovinga, Forest City, 10:16.57
= 400 — 6. Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake, 50.39
= Long jump — 9. Brayden Onken, Osage, 20-11.75; 24. Landon Arends, Osage, 17-11.50
= 4×800 — 10. Central Springs, 8:27.42; 12. Clear Lake, 8:30.24
= Shuttle hurdle prelims (top 8 qualify) — 17. Clear Lake, 1:04.11; 19. Osage, 1:04.83
— Class 3A girls
= High jump — 2. Keely Collins, Charles City, 5-06.00 (lost jumpoff for first with Soren Maricle of Central DeWitt)
= Discus — 7. Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 125-04
= Shuttle hurdle prelims (top 8 qualify) — DQ. Charles City
— Class 3A boys
= High jump — 1. Ian Collins, Charles City, 6-09.00; 15. Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 6-00.00; No height-Josiah Cunnings, Charles City
= 100 prelims (top 8) — 17. Mario Hoefer, Charles City, 11.49
— Team scores — top 3 and area schools
== 1A boys
1. Lisbon — 21
2. New London — 20
3. Earlham — 18
T6. St. Ansgar — 10
T26. North Butler — 1
== 2A boys
1. Des Moines Christian — 18
2. Grundy Center — 16
3. Clarinda — 13
T20. Central Springs — 4
T22. Clear Lake — 3
== 3A boys
1. Washington — 23
2. Dallas Center-Grimes — 21
3. Pella — 20 ½
T6. Charles City — 10
== 4A boys
1. Iowa City City High — 25 ½
2. Dowling West Des Moines — 19
3. North Scott — 15
23. Mason City — 1
== 1A girls
1. Bishop Garrigan Algona — 20
2. Nashua-Plainfield — 16
3. Calamus-Wheatland — 10
T22. North Iowa — 3
== 2A girls
1. Mid-Prairie Wellman — 25
2. Clear Lake — 19
3. Van Meter — 14
5. Osage — 10
T22. Forest City — 2
== 3A girls
1. Solon — 26
2. Carlisle — 16
3. ADM — 14
T10. Charles City — 8
T24. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — 2
== 4A girls
1. Valley West Des Moines — 22
2. Waukee — 20
3. Des Moines Roosevelt — 15
HUTCHINSON, KANSAS — NIACC’s men’s 4×100 meter relay team on Thursday set a school record at the NJCAA Division I national championships in Hutchinson Kansas. The foursome of Michael Moore-Fondren, Tinashe Chigudu, Titus Jackson and Bernard Bell ran in a time of 40.75 in the preliminaries, the 12th fastest time, with the top eight making the finals. The old school record was 41.97 at the 2018 Region XI meet ran by Timothi McMaster, Kyle Younker, Kalen Eastman and Deionte Ganzy.
HUTCHINSON, KANSAS — NIACC sophomore Brenna Paulson placed 12th in the hammer throw on Thursday at the NJCAA Division I national championships. Paulson’s best throw was 132 feet-5 inches. Paulson placed second at the Region XI championships with a toss of 135-11. NIACC’s Cinnamon Evans competed in the hammer throw as well at the national meet, but did not record a mark.
— Boys regional soccer Thursday:
= 1A Region 2
Clear Lake 6, New Hampton 1
North Fayette Valley 5, Belmond-Klemme 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Denver 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Postville 2
== 3A Region 7
Waukee 3, Mason City 0
IOWA CITY — It was a record setting night in Iowa City last night as redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf drove in a Big Ten record 12 runs and tied a league record with six hits to lead the University of Iowa baseball team to a 30-16 rout of Indiana in the opener of their conference series. Indiana led the contest 13-2 after three innings, but Iowa began its comeback in the fourth, sending 15 men to the plate, scoring 10 times. Iowa then added four in the fifth, three in the sixth, six in the seventh and five more in the eighth. Iowa’s 30 runs scored was the program’s most in a Big Ten game all-time and the second most in any game in program history. Iowa is 31-17 overall, 15-7 in the Big Ten.