Friday March 24th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA women Seattle Region #4 semifinals — Iowa vs. Colorado — pre-game 6:15, tipoff 6:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta — 12:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — 12:00

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA women Seattle Region #4 championship if Iowa playing — time to be announced

SEATLLE — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says freshman standout Hannah Stuelke will play tonight when the 3rd-ranked Hawkeyes take on Colorado in the NCAA Sweet 16 in Seattle. Stuelke missed last Sunday’s win over Georgia with an ankle injury.

A year ago Colorado lost to Creighton in a first round game in Iowa City.

Bluder says Colorado runs a similar double-post offense like Georgia.

Junior guard Caitlin Clark says balance has been a key for the Hawkeyes in the post season and it will be needed against Colorado

Iowa is the highest seeded team remaining in the Seattle Regional #4 that has featured several upsets.

Iowa center Monika Czinano says just like Georgia, Colorado’s size is a concern.

Czinano says Stuelke’s return will be a plus against Colorado’s size on the front line.

You can hear the Iowa-Colorado game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with the tipoff scheduled for 6:30. Louisville and Ole Miss meet in the other regional semifinal. The winners match up on Sunday in the regional final.

IOWA CITY — Off to its best start since 1939 the Iowa baseball team is scheduled to open a three game series at home on Friday against Western Michigan. The Hawkeyes are 16-3 and that includes an early season win over top-ranked LSU.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller who says the Hawkeyes have had a consistent approach no matter who the opponent is.

After this weekend’s series with Western Michigan, the Hawkeyes travel to Illinois State Tuesday, then open up Big Ten play hosting Maryland in a weekend series next weekend.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclone offense is working to become more consistent this spring. The Cyclones finished 4-8 last season and finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense.

Hunter Dekkers had 19 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in his first season as a starter and Campbell says there will be a lot of competitive position battles this spring.

Campbell says another area that needs to make strides this spring is the offensive line.

Iowa State’s spring game is set for April 22nd.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake won five events to capture the team title of the inaugural North Iowa Girls Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Clear Lake Athletic & Wellness Center on Thursday. The Lions had 109 team points, edging second-place Forest City by one point. St. Ansgar was third with 73 with Algona finishing fourth in the 12-team event with 69 points. Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee won the 200 meter dash in 26.44 and the long jump with a leap of 16 feet-10-and-a-quarter inches. Addison Doughan won the 800 in a time of 2:31.27. Clear Lake had two relay wins with the 4×800 team of Anna Feuerbach, Rebekah Steinbron, Brooklyn Heesch and Emily McLaughlin winning in 11:02.20. The Distance Medley relay team of McLaughlin, Hope Halverson, Feuerbach and Doughan won in 14:06.74. You can find the full results of the North Iowa Girls Indoor Track & Field Championships by clicking here. The North Iowa Boys Indoor Track & Field Championships take place today starting at 4 o’clock in Clear Lake.