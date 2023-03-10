Friday March 10th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Region XI women’s semifinals — NIACC at Kirkwood — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Region XI women’s final if NIACC playing — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

CHICAGO — It’s one and done for Iowa in Chicago. Ohio State made the plays down the stretch and beat the Hawkeyes 73-69 Thursday afternoon at the Big Ten Tournament, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was another in a series of losses to teams near the bottom of the conference.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Buckeyes controlled the tempo and Iowa made only four of 17 shots from three point range.

There were 18 lead changes and the Hawkeyers fall to 19-13.

Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 20 points. Iowa was hoping for another lengthy run and instead will get added time off before the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA selections will be announced Sunday evening.

KANSAS CITY — Iowa State made it three in a row over 10th-ranked Baylor. The Cyclones used a 22-6 second half run to erase an eight point deficit in a 78-72 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday in Kansas City. .

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones trailed 50-42 before taking control to improve to 19-12 on the season.

The Cyclones outrebounded Baylor 46-28 and had 21 offensive boards.

Gabe Kalscheur led ISU’s balanced effort with 24 points. The Cyclones had four players in double figures.

Iowa State faces 3rd-ranked Kansas in the semifinal round at 6 o’clock tonight.

KANSAS CITY — The Iowa State women open the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City tonight with a quarterfinal round game against Baylor. The Cyclones are the three seed in the field.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones and Bears split two regular season games and the road team won both.

Fennelly says there is plenty to play for even if the Cyclones don’t get to host the first two rounds of the tournament.

Tipoff tonight at the Kansas City Municipal Auditorium is scheduled for 7:30

DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament wraps up its five-day run in Des Moines today with championship games in all four classes.

== 1A championship today

1:00—#1 Grand View Christian vs. #2 North Linn

== 2A semifinals Thursday/championship today

Central Lyon 56, Pella Christian 55

Western Christian of Hull 79, Roland-Story 61

2A championship — 3:00—#1 Central Lyon vs #3 Western Christian of Hull

== 3A semifinals Thursday/championship today

Bondurant-Farrar 54, North Polk 45

Cedar Rapids Xavier 72, Sioux City Bishop Heelan 59

3A championship — 5:00—#1 Bondurant-Farrar vs #2 Xavier Cedar Rapids

== 4A semifinals Thursday/championship today

Valley West Des Moines 58, Pleasant Valley 51

Waukee Northwest 66, Waukee 46

4A championship — 7:00 — #3 Waukee vs. #4 Valley West Des Moines