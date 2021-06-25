Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Friday June 25th “The Midday Report”
Jun 25, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday June 25th
KGLO News
·
Friday June 25 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Federal fugitive arrested outside northeast Iowa farmhouse
New Miss Iowa surprised by selection
Northwood woman accused of stealing money while working at casino to plead guilty
Osage man accused of sexual abuse sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charge
Reynolds using federal pandemic money on bonuses and scholarships for child care workers
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us