Friday July 9th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A softball regional semifinal — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — joined after softball
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A softball regional semifinal — Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL — 7:00
== SATURDAY (schedule subject to change due to Friday weather)
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A baseball district quarterfinal — Newman vs. North Butler — 7:00
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
ALLEMAN — Mason City jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the first, but 15th-ranked North Polk responded with a four-run bottom of the first and then ten runs in the fourth to end the game in a 14-2 win over the Mohawks in a Class 4A Region 5 quarterfinal round softball contest last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mason City ends their season with a record of 8-27. North Polk advances to face 11th-ranked Ballard of Huxley in the regional semifinals tomorrow night.
== 4A Region 7
Last night’s quarterfinal — Charles City 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Saturday night’s semifinal — Charles City at #9 West Delaware
— Classes 1A, 2A and 3A have regional semifinals tonight:
== 1A Region 6
St. Ansgar at #12 Newman (AM-1300 KGLO — 7:00 PM)
Kee at North Butler
== 2A Region 5
Belmond-Klemme at #5 Central Springs
South Hardin at #13 Waterloo Columbus
== 3A Region 5
Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 7:00 PM)
Independence at #2 Mount Vernon
MASON CITY — The top-ranked Newman baseball team closed out the regular season last night with a 13-4 win over Algona. Tim Castle knocked in three runs while Doug Taylor and Eli Brinkley each had two RBI to lead the Knights from the plate, while Matthew Henrich picked up the win, going six innings, striking out five. Newman finishes the regular season with a 32-1 record and will host North Butler Saturday night in a Class 1A District 3 quarterfinal round contest that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Mason City High split their Senior Night baseball doubleheader at home last night against Indianola. Indianola took the opener 3-2, with the Mohawks taking the nightcap 5-2. James Fingalsen went the distance on the mound in the second game to pick up the win. Carter Thomas was 3-for-3 with and RBI and two stolen bases in game two, while Ben Pederson had a solo homer. Mason City is now 21-16-1 on the season and will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday with a game at Clear Lake that you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com at about 7:30.
— other high school baseball from last night
Decorah 12, Clear Lake 1
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Clarksville 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12, Forest City 10
Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Lake Mills 0
— District baseball starts tomorrow night in Classes 1A and 2A:
== Class 1A District 3 at Newman
5:00 — Lake Mills vs. Nashua-Plainfield
7:00 — Newman vs. North Butler
== Class 1A District 3 at Sheffield
5:00 — North Iowa vs. Northwood-Kensett
7:00 — West Fork vs. Rockford
== Class 1A District 4 at South Winneshiek
5:00 — South Winneshiek vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
7:00 — St. Ansgar vs. Turkey Valley
== Class 1A District 4 at New Albin
5:00 — Riceville vs. Kee
7:00 — Wapsie Valley vs. MFL-Mar-MAC
== Class 1A District 2 at Newell-Fonda
5:00 — West Hancock vs. West Bend-Mallard
7:00 — Newell-Fonda vs. North Union
== Class 2A District 6 at New Hampton
5:00 — Osage vs. Crestwood
7:00 — Central Springs vs. New Hampton
Forest City & Garner-Hayfield-Ventura receive quarterfinal round byes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer of the season, tying it at 3. Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Kepler was called safe at second and Celestino beat the relay throw to first. The Tigers requested a replay review, and it showed second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe. After a sacrifice bunt, reliever José Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz had a solid start and a spectacular finish at the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities. The Colombian finished with five straight birdies and shot a 63. That gave him a share of the lead at the TPC Deere Run with Chesson Hadley. They were one shot ahead of a trio of players. That includes Hank Lebioda, who was poised to join them. Lebioda was 7 under through 12 holes and tied for the lead until making bogey on his last hole. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker got off to a slow start and rallied for a 70.