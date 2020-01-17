Friday January 17th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Michigan — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
== SATURDAY
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey vs. Kansas City — 3:30
– AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball — Louisville at Duke — 4:45
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High boys vs. West Hancock — 6:45
== SUNDAY
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey vs. Kansas City — 11:00 AM
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Wisconsin —- 1:45 pre-game, 2:00 tipoff
HAMPTON — Chelsey Holck had 18 points to lead #4/3A Clear Lake past #10/3A Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59-44 last night in North Central Conference girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Sara Faber also had eight for Clear Lake, as the Lions are now 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference and will travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday. Avery Hanson had 13 to lead Hampton-Dumont-CAL, as they drop to 11-1 and 6-1 in the conference and is scheduled to host Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.
WAVERLY — The Clear Lake boys needed overtime to win at Waverly-Shell Rock last night 43-38. The Lions improve to 8-2 overall and will travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday.
GREENE — Newman swept North Butler in a Top of Iowa Conference East Division basketball doubleheader last night. In the girls game, the Knights needed double overtime, but outscored the Bearcats 11-2 in the second extra session for a 57-48 win. Kealan Curley led three players in double figure scoring for Newman with 17 points. Lily Castle had 11 while Molly McGuire added 10. Newman improves to 7-6 overall and 7-3 in the conference. In the boys game, Newman led 39-24 at the half on their way to a 76-57 win. The Newman boys are now 6-6 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
— other boys scores from Thursday
Decorah 76, Charles City 59
Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47
Lake Mills 64, Belmond-Klemme 39
— other girls scores from Thursday
Belmond-Klemme 65, Lake Mills 56
Decorah 44, Charles City 33
Forest City 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
West Hancock 62, Eagle Grove 21
2020 SEVENTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 16, 2020
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 11-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 12-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 11-1 3
4 North Mahaska 9-2 4
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 12-1 5
6 MMCRU 11-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 11-1 7
8 East Buchanan 9-2 8
9 Clarksville 9-1 9
10 Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-3 14
11 Kingsley-Pierson 11-1 11
12 Exira-EHK 11-1 12
13 Central Decatur 8-1 13
14 Burlington Notre Dame 11-1 10
15 Turkey Valley 12-1 NR
Dropped Out: Springville (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 11-0 1
2 West Hancock 14-0 2
3 North Linn 10-1 3
4 Osage 9-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 12-2 5
6 West Branch 10-2 6
7 Van Buren County 10-2 7
8 Western Christian 7-4 8
9 Maquoketa Valley 11-1 9
10 Hudson 11-1 10
11 ASHTW 11-1 11
12 Mediapolis 12-1 12
13 Mount Ayr 8-2 13
14 Panorama 9-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 7-3 14
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 10-1 3
2 Crestwood 12-2 2
3 Bishop Heelan 6-3 1
4 Clear Lake 10-1 5
5 Roland-Story 10-1 7
6 Red Oak 11-2 6
7 North Polk 7-4 4
8 Des Moines Christian 11-1 9
9 Okoboji 12-1 8
10 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11-0 12
11 Davenport Assumption 7-3 10
12 Estherville-Lincoln Central 9-2 14
13 West Burlington 9-3 11
14 West Liberty 10-2 15
15 Unity Christian 7-3 NR
Dropped Out: Cherokee (13)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 11-0 1
2 Marion 9-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 10-0 3
4 Glenwood 12-0 4
5 Gilbert 9-2 5
6 Ballard 10-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 8
8 Lewis Central 7-4 7
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 10-1 10
11 Grinnell 8-3 15
12 Mason City 7-6 11
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-4 NR
14 Carroll 7-3 13
15 ADM 7-3 NR
Dropped Out: Maquoketa (12), Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 9-0 1
2 Johnston 12-1 3
3 Dowling Catholic 10-2 4
4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-0 5
5 Waukee 10-1 6
6 Southeast Polk 11-1 2
7 Cedar Falls 8-3 8
8 Waterloo West 9-2 7
9 Urbandale 9-3 9
10 Ankeny Centennial 6-5 10
11 Davenport North 8-2 12
12 Ames 605 11
13 Bettendorf 8-4 13
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 9-2 14
15 West Des Moines Valley 6-5 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)
MINNEAPOLIS It was late heroics in the Twin Cities for the 22nd ranked Iowa women.. Alexis Sevillian’s hit a late three pointer that capped a fourth quarter rally in a 76-75 win over Minnesota, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
The Gophers led by 15 points in the third quarter before Iowa rallied.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had seven points and nine assists for Iowa, as the Hawkeyes improve to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa travels to Wisconsin on Sunday, a game you’ll heard on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 1:45
IOWA CITY — The Iowa men look for their third win in a row at home against 19th ranked Michigan tonight. The Wolverines won the first meeting 103-91 in Ann Arbor last month and Zavier Simpson was a big factor. The Michigan point guard had 16 points and seven assists.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. In the first game Michigan did not double team center Luka Garza and instead covered up Iowa’s three point shooters. Garza scored 44 points but the Hawks were only three of 15 from three point range.
Michigan is in search of its first road win. The Wolverines are 0-4 after a Sunday loss at Minnesota. You can hear the Iowa-Michigan game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO, starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock, with the tipoff at 8 o’clock.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake dropped a pair of North Central Conference wrestling duals last night at home to Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden. The Lions dropped the first dual of the night to Iowa Falls-Alden 51-21 and then lost to the Bulldogs 46-30. Thomas Gansen picked up two pins for the Lions at 160, while Marcus Skidmore at 106 and Conner Morey at 132 also were double-winners on the night. Clear Lake is scheduled to travel to the Osage Duals on Saturday. Iowa Falls-Alden downed Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-24 in the other dual.
MASON CITY — Southeast Polk used five pins, five wins by forfeit and three decisions to beat Mason City High 69-4 last night in CIML wrestling. The Mohawks’ only win of the night came from 113-pounder Jace Rhodes who picked up a 9-1 major decision over Cooper Hanson. Mason City is scheduled to travel to the Ankeny Invitational on Saturday
— Top of Iowa Conference wrestling results
@ Sheffield
Newman 43, Belmond-Klemme 42 (tiebreak on criteria)
Newman 46, North Union 18
Belmond-Klemme 43, West Fork 42
Belmond-Klemme 60, North Union 54
West Fork 33, Newman 30
North Union 36, West Fork 30
@ Northwood
Forest City 45, Northwood-Kensett 36
Forest City 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31
Forest City 69, St. Ansgar 4
Northwood-Kensett 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Northwood-Kensett 42, St. Ansgar 27
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, St. Ansgar 24
@ Manly
West Hancock 39, Central Springs 27
West Hancock 36, Nashua-Plainfield 31
West Hancock 54, North Butler-Clarksville 13
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Central Springs 31
Nashua-Plainfield 61, North Butler-Clarksville 18
Central Springs 58, North Butler-Clarksville 24
@ Eagle Grove
Osage 60, Eagle Grove 24
Osage 35, Lake Mills 30
Osage 76, Rockford 6
Lake Mills 49, Eagle Grove 27
Lake Mills 72, Rockford 12
Eagle Grove 60, Rockford 18