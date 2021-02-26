Friday February 26th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== SATURDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey at Des Moines Oak Leafs — 8:00 PM
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Ohio State — pre-game 2:00, tipoff 3:00
CLEAR LAKE — Senior Andrew Formanek and junior Carson Toebe each crossed the 1000-point mark for their career as they helped Clear Lake to a 58-55 win over Spencer in a 3A substate semifinal played last night in Clear Lake and heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Lions came back from a seven-point second quarter deficit and held off the Tigers for the win. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says his team responded to the challenge after halftime.
Toebe had 25 points to lead the Lions and talks about getting to 1000 points.
Formanek crossed the 1000 point mark in his final game at home.
Clear Lake improves to 21-2 on the season and will face North Central Conference rival Humboldt in a substate final that is scheduled for Monday at a site and time to be determined. Humboldt’s Caden Matson banked home an 18-foot jumper as time expired to beat Algona 71-69 in the other substate semifinal game played in Algona.
MASON CITY — The NIACC women picked up their first conference victory of the season as they beat Iowa Lakes 60-47 last night at home. Kourtney Manning had 19 points, Abby Leach had 14, Georgia De La Cruz added 13 while Haley Hungerholt scored 12 for the Lady Trojans, who are now 2-9 overall and 1-8 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. In the men’s game, 9th-ranked Iowa Lakes outscored NIACC 48-38 in the second half en route to an 86-83 win. McKelary Robertson scored a career-high 30 points and dished out six assists to lead the Trojans, who fall to 1-11 overall and in the conference. Both NIACC teams travel to Southwestern on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR — Iowa was no match for 3rd-ranked Michigan. The Wolverines heated up in the second half and the 9th-ranked Hawkeyes unraveled in a 79-57 loss. The Hawkeyes made only nine of 30 shots in the second half. Luka Garza had 16 points but finished six of 19 from the field.
Garza on his shooting woes.
The Hawkeye may have also suffered a key injury. Jack Nunge left the game in the first half with what was called a leg injury. Coach Fran McCaffery says he will undergo an MRI today. Nunge missed most of last season with a torn ACL.
McCaffery says offensive struggles in the second half affected the Hawkeyes on defense.
Iowa visits 4th-ranked Ohio State Sunday.
IOWA CITY — The wait was worth it for the Iowa Hawkeyes women who crushed 12th ranked Michigan 89-67. Tip off was pushed back about five hours because of a COVID scare.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Freshman Caitlin Clark scored 27 points and dished out nine assists as the Hawkeyes finally broke through against a ranked opponent.
Mason City native Megan Meyer played ten-and-a-half minutes, scoring five points on a three-pointer and being two-of-three from the free throw line. The Hawkeyes improve to 9-7 in the Big Ten and 13-7 overall and travel to Wisconsin on Sunday.
DES MOINES — The Drake men travel to Bradley and with two victories the Bulldogs would clinch at least a share of a second Missouri Valley regular season title in three years. The series begins Friday night. Drake will be without two key players. Leading scorer Tank Hemphill is recovering from foot surgery and a foot injury suffered last weekend has knocked point guard Roman Penn out for the season. Penn was leading the Valley in assists.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. It would be his second conference title in his third year as head coach.
Earning a share of the title would give Drake the top seed in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Drake is 23-2 overall and 14-2 in the Valley. Bradley is part of a three way tie for seventh at 5-11.