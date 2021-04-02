      Breaking News
Suspect wanted in Mason City murder

Friday April 2nd “The Midday Report”

Apr 2, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday April 2nd

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man dead after motorcycle-vehicle accident
Iowa judge throws out grocery industry lawsuit over Bottle Bill
‘Bottle Bill’ deal may be developing in Iowa House
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director says studies show effectiveness of COVID vaccine
Suspect wanted in Mason City murder