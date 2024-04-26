Friday April 26th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

— Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels

== Friday & Saturday — pre-game 8:00, first pitch 8:38

== Sunday — Inside Twins 2:00, pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:08

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox dropped to 3-22, wasting a two-run lead and stretching their losing streak to a season-high seven with a 6-3 defeat to Minnesota as Edouard Julien hit two of the Twins’ five solo home runs. Chicago matched Cincinnati in 2022, Detroit in 2003 and Washington in 1894 as teams that opened 3-22. Baltimore began 2-23 in 1988. Julien and Ryan Jeffers homered off Michael Soroka in a three-run sixth inning, Julien homered again off John Brebbia in the seventh and Carlos Santana and Jose Miranda went deep against Steven Wilson in the eighth.

IOWA CITY — Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean was considered a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft which began last night in Detroit, but he was not selected. DeJean missed the final four games last season after suffering a fractured leg in practice the week of the home finale against Illinois. DeJean excelled at corner and as a punt returner for Iowa. He feels his value is in the number of positions he can play.

DeJean feels he could also play safety if called upon.

DeJean fractured his leg in practice while taking snaps on offense.

DeJean will be waiting for his name to be called tonight with the second and third rounds of the draft taking place.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft and Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17. They moved up one spot in a trade with the New York Jets to make sure they didn’t miss out on their most dire need at quarterback after the departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency to Atlanta. McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter and won last season’s national championship with the Wolverines. The Vikings then leaped six spots in a swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get Turner.

AMES (AP) — Iowa State and Kansas State will play their 2025 season opener in Ireland at the fourth Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Cyclones and Wildcats will close the 2024 regular season in Ames, Iowa, on Nov. 24 and meet again on Aug. 23, 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game marks the first time ISU and K-State have met in a season opener and third time they’ve squared off at a neutral site. Iowa State will be playing outside the United States for the first time. Kansas State played Nebraska in Tokyo in 1992.

DES MOINES — Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Charlee Morton won her second straight Drake Relays shot put title on Thursday. The junior won the event with her first throw of the day of 41 feet-4 inches. Charles City’s Leah Stewart finished 15th with a throw of 37-3.

— other local Drake Relays results from Thursday

== Girls High Jump:

8th — Keely Collins, Charles City, 5-3

No height — Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills

== Boys Long Jump

3rd — Josiah Cunnings, Charles City, 22-5.5

DES MOINES — Drake Relays director Blake Boldon (bowl-din) expects more than 100 athletes taking part in the Drake Relays this week to compete in the Paris Olympics. For a meet like Drake an Olympic year always provides challenges in assembling a field as many Olympic hopefuls alter their schedule to get ready for the U-S Olympic Trials. Others use Drake as an early season test.

Boldon says many of the athletes competing this week are Olympic hopefuls.

Boldon says a large contingent of foreign athletes this week will compete in Paris.

DES MOINES — Germany’s Till Steinforth became the first athlete at the Drake Relays to top 8000 points in the decathlon since 1998. The Nebraska redshirt won seven of 10 events to finish with 8053 points.

Steinforth says there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Lexi Keller finished second in the final five events as the former Colorado State star won the Drake Relays heptathlon title.

Keller’s score of 5846 points is a personal record.

DES MOINES — Even at the age of 41 Lolo Jones is still chasing an Olympic dream. The Des Moines native is a two-time Olympic hurdler and a member of a U-S Olympic bobsled team. Jones has returned to the track and wants to qualify for the U-S Olympic Trials and compete in the Paris Olympics.She runs in the 100 hurdles on Saturday at the Drake Relays.

Jones knows she is a long shot to make the U-S team in an event the American women dominate.

Jones has enjoyed her return to competitive racing.

Jones was inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame on Thursday and has been competing at Drake Stadium since her days at Des Moines Roosevelt High School.

— Boys Golf Thursday

@ Clear Lake — Clear Lake 158, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 167, Iowa Falls-Alden 170

@ Northwood — Osage 161, Northwood-Kensett 197, Rockford 222 (Heath Voigt, Osage, 33)

@ Greene — North Butler 177, Nashua-Plainfield 183, Central Springs 190, Riceville 205 (Nolan Reser, North Butler, 39)

MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High girls golf team finished 13th at the Linda Bloom Invite in Marshalltown on Thursday. The Riverhawks had a 438, with champion Waukee Northwest carding a 327. Blair Smith had Mason City’s best finish, shooting a 108 for 26th place.

— Girls Golf Thursday

@ Northwood — Northwood-Kensett 231, Osage & Rockford no team score (Danika deBuhr, Rockford, 53)

@ Greene — North Butler 208, Central Springs 235, Nashua-Plainfield & Riceville no team score (Reagan Mulder, North Butler, 38)