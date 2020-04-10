Friday April 10th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
Friday night at 7:00 — July 6 2007 — Twins vs. White Sox — Justin Morneau hits three homers
Saturday afternoon at 12:00 — Iowa men’s basketball vs. Iowa State — December 12, 2019
Saturday night at 7:00 — August 10th 2007 — Twins vs. Texas — Johan Santana strikes out 17
Sunday night at 7:00 — April 12, 2010 — Twins vs. Boston — Twins first-ever game at Target Field
MASON CITY — NIACC coach Todd Ciochetto and sophomore Autam Mendez were recognized on Thursday by the National Junior College Athletic Association as the Division II women’s basketball coach and player of the year. Ciochetto guided the Lady Trojans to a 32-1 overall record, including a perfect 16-0 mark in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. NIACC won the Region XI title but did not play in the national tournament after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ciochetto wrapped up his sixth season as NIACC’s head coach with an overall record of 153-46. Mendez became NIACC’s first-ever national player of the year on Thursday. The 5-10 guard from St.Paul averaged 16.9 points per game in her sophomore year, recording 12 double-doubles. Mendez finished third on the school’s career scoring list with 1045 points, as well as third on the school’s career three-point and rebounding lists. Mendez has committed to continue her basketball career at San Jose State.
IOWA CITY —- Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says they will be able to cover financial losses with reserves between now and the end of the fiscal year on June 30th. Barta says the department expects to lose several million dollars due to the loss of the Big Ten and NCAA basketball tournaments.
Barta says they are looking at options for the next fiscal year
Barta says they will be looking at possible pay cuts in the future.
Barta says they will be looking at several ways to save money.
AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly says his team is focusing on what it accomplished and not what was lost with the cancelation of the post-season. The Cyclones were 18-11 and finished the regular season on a three game winning streak.
Iowa State’s final game was a stunning upset of second ranked and defending national champion Baylor.
Iowa State ended up 10-8 in Big 12 regular season play.
WAVERLY —- Wartburg and Iowa State will square-off for the first time in a quarter century when the 2020-21 college wrestling season gets underway. The dual meet between the 14-time Division III national champion Knights and eight-time Division I national champion Cyclones is scheduled for November 6th at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The season-opener will be only the third meeting in history between the teams and the first since Iowa State’s 23-16 win at Wartburg in 1996, the year the Knights won their first national title in program history. Wartburg finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 16-1 overall record and Iowa State finished second at the Big 12 Championships. The Knights are 12-11-1 all-time against Division I competition. The last time Wartburg faced a D-I opponent was in 2011, when the Knights dropped a 17-16 tiebreaker at Wisconsin.