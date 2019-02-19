Fred Hubbell recovering from serious bicycle accident
By KGLO News
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 6:01 AM

DES MOINES — Fred Hubbell, the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor last year, is recovering from serious but not life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

The accident happened in Arizona Friday afternoon. A family spokesman says a motorist ran a red light and struck Hubbell, fracturing Hubbell’s pelvis. Hubbell has undergone a couple of surgeries and the family spokesman says there will “significant” physical therapy ahead for Hubbell.

Hubbell’s 2018 opponent, Governor Kim Reynolds, has tweeted her “deepest best wishes” to Hubbell and his family as he recovers from what she calls  “a tragic accident.”

