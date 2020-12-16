Former Clear Lake convenience store worker accused of stealing cash from register pleads not guilty
CLEAR LAKE — A former Clear Lake convenience store cashier charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the cash register has pleaded not guilty.
49-year-old Hollie Tatro is accused of taking about $2885 from the register at the Casey’s General Store at 6 Plaza Drive in Clear Lake while she was employed between September 1st and September 14th. Tatro was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
She filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. Tatro’s trial is scheduled to start on February 9th.