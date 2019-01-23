Former Cerro Gordo County Auditor retires as state’s Deputy Commissioner of Elections

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Deputy Commissioner of Elections who served as the Cerro Gordo County Auditor for a quarter century has announced his retirement.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced that Ken Kline plans to retire on February 1st. Kline joined the Secretary of State’s office in January of last year after serving 25 years in Cerro Gordo County.

Kline is a past president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, creator of the national award-winning Precinct Atlas electronic poll book program and worked many years as a legislative liaison for county auditors.

In a written statement, Pate says Kline has made a tremendous impact on elections across the state and in his office as Kline has been a dedicated elections official who has served Iowa well for many years.