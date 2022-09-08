Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty

FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother.

35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.

Hesley was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class D felony.

Her trial was scheduled to start on September 21st in Winnebago County District Court, but court records show a plea change and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 28th.