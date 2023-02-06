Forest City man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man has pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge.

A criminal complaint says 59-year-old Gilhart Currier was arrested on September 18th after authorities were dispatched to an apartment for a possible domestic incident. A criminal complaint says an officer heard a female yelling, and when the officer entered the apartment, they found Currier with the victim.

After interviews were conducted, Currier was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, as well as domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Currier recently pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, as well as a simple misdemeanor level charge of domestic abuse assault. As part of a plea agreement, both the prosecution and defense will recommend suspended prison sentences on both charges and that he be placed on five years probation.

Gilhart is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28th in Winnebago County District Court.