Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 dead, active case count in area continues to slightly rise
MASON CITY — Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 are dead as north-central Iowa for the third day in a row saw the number of people being diagnosed with coronavirus outpace the number of people recovered.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Mitchell County with single deaths reported in Cerro Gordo, Winnebago and Wright counties. Cerro Gordo County’s death total is now 64, Mitchell is at 33, Winnebago at 29 and Wright at 22. The north-central Iowa death toll from COVID-19 during the pandemic is now at 286.
143 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 105 more have recovered. The active case count in the ten-county listening area increased from 1901 on Thursday to 1934 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 26 new cases and 21 new recoveries were reported, with the active case count going from 454 on Thursday to 458 on Friday.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 59 more deaths were recorded to bring the total to 4124; 2058 new COVID cases were reported while 1828 more people have recovered.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|64
|53
|11
|1
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|35
|34
|1
|
|Mitchell
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|1
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|22
|20
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|286
|249
|37
|5
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4480
|26
|Butler
|1377
|22
|Floyd
|1334
|14
|Franklin
|971
|10
|Hancock
|1240
|11
|Kossuth
|1613
|22
|Mitchell
|1105
|11
|Winnebago
|1143
|5
|Worth
|564
|6
|Wright
|1581
|16
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15408
|143
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3958
|21
|Butler
|1146
|5
|Floyd
|1169
|5
|Franklin
|799
|10
|Hancock
|995
|12
|Kossuth
|1399
|20
|Mitchell
|892
|1
|Winnebago
|1005
|11
|Worth
|428
|10
|Wright
|1397
|10
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13188
|105
|Active Cases
|1/8/21
|1/7/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|458
|454
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|208
|191
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|129
|120
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|155
|155
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|221
|222
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|179
|177
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|180
|172
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|109
|116
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|133
|137
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|162
|157
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1934
|1901
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510