Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 dead, active case count in area continues to slightly rise

Jan 8, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 are dead as north-central Iowa for the third day in a row saw the number of people being diagnosed with coronavirus outpace the number of people recovered.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Mitchell County with single deaths reported in Cerro Gordo, Winnebago and Wright counties. Cerro Gordo County’s death total is now 64, Mitchell is at 33, Winnebago at 29 and Wright at 22. The north-central Iowa death toll from COVID-19 during the pandemic is now at 286.

143 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning while 105 more have recovered. The active case count in the ten-county listening area increased from 1901 on Thursday to 1934 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 26 new cases and 21 new recoveries were reported, with the active case count going from 454 on Thursday to 458 on Friday.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 59 more deaths were recorded to bring the total to 4124; 2058 new COVID cases were reported while 1828 more people have recovered.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 64 53 11 1
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 35 34 1
Mitchell 33 33 0 2
Winnebago 29 24 5 1
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 22 20 2 1
Area Total 286 249 37 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4480 26
Butler 1377 22
Floyd 1334 14
Franklin 971 10
Hancock 1240 11
Kossuth 1613 22
Mitchell 1105 11
Winnebago 1143 5
Worth 564 6
Wright 1581 16
Area Total 15408 143

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3958 21
Butler 1146 5
Floyd 1169 5
Franklin 799 10
Hancock 995 12
Kossuth 1399 20
Mitchell 892 1
Winnebago 1005 11
Worth 428 10
Wright 1397 10
Area Total 13188 105

 

 

Active Cases 1/8/21 1/7/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 458 454 549 549 1807 477
Butler 208 191 175 175 517 82
Floyd 129 120 130 130 550 60
Franklin 155 155 133 133 305 42
Hancock 221 222 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 179 177 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 180 172 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 109 116 123 123 359 192
Worth 133 137 126 126 118 46
Wright 162 157 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1934 1901 2096 2096 5526 1510
