Familiar face named as new Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director

MASON CITY — A longtime employee of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has been named its new director.

Brian Hanft has worked with the department for 17 years as the environmental health service manager. He was named deputy director of the department in 2005, placing him as second in command for the department.

Hanft has served as a member of many boards and committees including on the State Hygienic Laboratory’s Board of External Advisors, as past-president of the Iowa Environmental Health Association, Iowa On-Site Waste Water Association Board, Iowa Groundwater Association Board and the Iowa Environmental Health Emergency Response Team.

Hanft takes over for Ron Osterholm, who retired last week after serving over 30 years as the department’s director.