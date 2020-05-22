Expanded testing in Wright County results in over 50 new cases of COVID-19
CLARION — Wright County officials say expanded testing in the county over the past week has resulted in over 50 more positive cases of COVID-19.
A statement from the Wright County Department of Public Health says they’ve been working with Iowa Specialty Hospitals in doing proactive surveillance testing of the employees of the larger employers in the county. 294 tests were given in the past week, with 52 positive test results. There are also currently 50 outstanding tests, while 192 more tests were negative.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website now lists a total of 76 cases of COVID-19 in Wright County.