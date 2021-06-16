      Weather Alert

Eastern Iowa boy safe after Amber Alert

Jun 16, 2021 @ 11:56am

BALDWIN — An eastern Iowa boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert last night is now reported safe.

Authorities issued the alert about 9 PM saying the boy was abducted from the Jackson County town of Baldwin in the afternoon.

Within two hours of the alert being issued, it was cancelled.

The boy, identified as five-year-old Abel Lee Keil, was found in Anamosa.

Jeremy Keil & Amy Burick

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the two people initially accused in the abduction are: the boy’s father, 46-year-old Jeremy Keil and 35-year-old Amy Burick.

Reports say Keil heard the Amber Alert, called the sheriff’s office and voluntarily came in for questioning.

It appears there’s a misunderstanding about custody rights.

For the latest

Trending
St. Ansgar man, son from Minnesota charged in US Captiol riot
Fears rise as temps rise to 118 in the SW US. Will Iowa be next?
Butler County woman involved in three-vehicle fatal accident in south-central Iowa
Road to Farmers Beach on Clear Lake to be shut down again for 4th of July
UPDATE --- Missing Mason City woman found, transported to hospital
Connect With Us