DCI says body discovered Wednesday is trucker who was transporting pigs from Wright County to Sac County

FILE – This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. The body of an Iowa trucker who went missing just before Thanksgiving has been found, according to his wife. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday, April 25, 2024, that a body was found in a farm field near where David Schultz’s semi was found parking on a two-lane highway. (Family photo via AP)

SAC CITY — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released preliminary autopsy results on the body discovered in Sac County Wednesday suspected to be that of a trucker who was transporting pigs from Wright County to Sac County in November.

The autopsy says the State Medical Examiner used dental records to positively identify the body as that of 53-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake. Schultz’s body was found Wednesday in a farm field near the area where his abandoned truck was found back in November.

Schultz’s wife Sarah said Thursday she had identified the body by looking at her husband’s boots, and said she thought foul play was involved.

The D-C-I says the preliminary autopsy results show no signs of trauma or serious injury, and they do not suspect foul play.