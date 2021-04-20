COVID vaccination time slots open on Friday through CG Public Health
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says they have openings for later this week for people wanting to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
Director Brian Hanft says they have about 400 primary doses and 420 boost doses that they’ll be distributing on Friday. “There’s slots and appointments open throughout the entire day on Friday. If people haven’t already gotten signed up, they can still do it. It’s simple, it’s fast, it’s easy. We don’t want to have doses left over, so I’m kind of putting out that plea to everyone that it’s time and it’s available, and people can just go and sign up.”
Hanft encourages people who want to be protected from COVID to get vaccinated. “Working through the vaccine process is definitely a good way to make sure you can kind of go back to having some sense of relief knowing that you are otherwise protected for at least serious illness from COVID.”
Hanft says if making an appointment through his department doesn’t fit into your schedule, check around to see if you can get vaccinated someplace else. “We have other partners who are providing vaccines. Our pharmacies throughout the community are providing vaccines. If there’s not a time slot that’s available for people, by all means look around and see about getting in after hours, maybe through the Hy-Vee pharmacies. I know Walmarts are also hosting vaccines. I don’t know the specific dates when they have those available, but it’s worth a shot to at least give a call and see what they’ve got to say and what they’ve got to offer.”
For more information or to sign up for a vaccination this Friday, head to cghealth.com.