Clear Lake woman accused with two others of crime spree pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
Tania Kliven
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to ongoing criminal conduct after a number of crimes that took place in Clear Lake earlier this year.
45-year-old Tania Kliven and 41-year-old Misty Buckley of Clear Lake as well as 37-year-old Micah Price of Cedar Rapids were arrested in February after being allegedly connected to vehicle burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and credit card fraud that took place during January and February. A criminal complaint stated that a search warrant conducted at a Clear Lake residence found a majority of items tying all the crimes together was located, with the three being involved in constant communication regarding the crimes occurring for financial gain.
Kliven, who was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of third-degree burglary, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Kliven is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27th.
Price last month as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct with other charges being dropped. Court records show prosecutors will recommend a suspended prison term with five years probation if Price is accepted into the drug court program, but if he’s not accepted, a 25-year prison term will be imposed and not suspended. Price is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24th.
Buckley, who is charged with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, is scheduled to be tried on June 14th.