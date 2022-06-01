Clear Lake man charged with attempted murder after trying to run down two people who were on a motorcycle
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is facing two counts of attempted murder after being accused of trying to run two people over who were on a motorcycle.
Authorities say that at about 1 o’clock Saturday morning in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South, 43-year-old Chad Gustin allegedly attacked a woman, choking her, punching her in the face, and threatening to kill her.
Authorities then say Gustin saw the woman Sunday night riding on the back of a motorcycle along North 8th Street, with Gustin running a red light in his pickup truck, trying to crash into the motorcycle twice as it tried to make it to the Clear Lake Police Department. Gustin apparently made contact with the motorcycle, but the rider managed to avoid most of the impact.
Gustin has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of domestic abuse assault, and two counts of contempt for violating a no-contact order. He’s in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $15,000 bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on June 10th.
If convicted of all the charges, Gustin would face over 55 years in prison.