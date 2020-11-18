      Weather Alert

Clear Lake Lions — 2000 Class 3A state championship football game against Harlan

Nov 18, 2020 @ 9:37am

Listen back to the Class 3A state championship game broadcast below

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community