Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2020-21 Mohawk Hockey on KRIB
Watch Lions Sports
2020 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2020 Mason City High Football on AM-1300 KGLO
2020 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Contact/Facebook/Twitter
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Weather Alert
Clear Lake Lions
Clear Lake Lions — 2000 Class 3A state championship football game against Harlan
Nov 18, 2020 @ 9:37am
Listen back to the Class 3A state championship game broadcast below
KGLO News
·
2000 Class 3A championship game — Clear Lake vs. Harlan
For the latest
Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
Your Hometown News Station
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2020-21 Mohawk Hockey on KRIB
Watch Lions Sports
2020 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2020 Mason City High Football on AM-1300 KGLO
2020 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Contact/Facebook/Twitter
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
SOCIAL