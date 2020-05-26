Clear Lake leaders to discuss 4th of July plans during news conference today — listen live on our radio stations
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake city leaders will be holding a press conference later this afternoon to further discuss the plans for the city’s 4th of July celebration. The current plans have the event taking place from July 1st through the 5th in the downtown area, with a parade on the morning of the 4th.
The news conference will take place at 2 o’clock this afternoon, and you can hear it live on all of our radio stations — AM-1300 KGLO, AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Star 106.1, 93.9 The Country Moose, Super Hits 102.7