Clear Lake council to consider storm sewer materials purchase as part of former Five Star Coop repurposing
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider approving the purchase of materials as part of a storm sewer improvement project connected to the repurposing of the former Five Star Cooperative property at 2908 Main Avenue.
The city approved a letter of intent with RCP Investments LLC of Mason City earlier this year as they propose to convert the property into a dry goods warehouse and distribution center. Greenlee Corrugated Solutions of Jesup, which provides corrugated packaging for large-scale companies, will utilize the 154,000 square foot building, with the anticipation that they will initially employ six to 10 people, with the potential for expansion into a multiple shift operation.
As part of the incentives contained in the letter of intent, the city agreed to participate in storm sewer improvements in the region with up to $125,000 put toward the purchase of piping, with RCP being responsible for the construction of the buried piping as well as the surface water drainage ways. The proposed improvements consist of a combination of about 2000 linear feet of storm sewer, surface water drainage ways and culverts to drain the storm water from that area.
City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says competitive quotes were solicited for the pipe material, with Flory recommending the council approving $121,020 worth of materials from Midwest Pipe Materials and $2860 from County Materials Corporation, for a total of $123,880.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.