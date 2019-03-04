Clear Lake council to adopt FY 2020 budget tonight
By KGLO News
Mar 4, 2019 @ 11:49 AM

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider adopting the budget for the city’s next fiscal year.

The proposed tax rate for the budget that starts on July 1st of this year is proposed to remain at its current rate of $9.70 per $1000 taxable valuation. The city’s share of the tax rate has either declined or remained constant over the last four fiscal years, dropping from a rate of $10.04 in Fiscal Year 2017 to the current $9.70 rate.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget has total expenditures of $14.3 million. $8.7 million is directed toward operations and maintenance; $5.1 million toward capital; and about $500,000 to debt service.

The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.

