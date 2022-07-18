Clear Lake council asked to set public hearing on proposed RV campground just north of State Park campground
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight will consider setting a public hearing date on rezoning a parcel of property just north of the State Park Campground for use as a recreational vehicle campground.
The city recently received a petition from AKK Investment Properties LLC of Webster City to rezone about 7.45 acres at 2605 South Shore Drive from “low-density residential” to “intensive commercial” to allow for an RV campground to be developed.
AKK Investment Properties by city code must obtain signatures from 50% of the property owners within 200 feet of the parcel proposed to be rezoned in order for the item to be placed on the agenda, but the City Council on its own may submit the matter to the Planning & Zoning Commission for review and recommendation.
City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says he’s been advised that the necessary signatures will be obtained by the time of tonight’s council meeting, so with a good faith understanding, it was placed on tonight’s agenda to start the process.
If the council approves moving forward, the Planning & Zoning Commission will review it and make a recommendation to the council at their July 26th meeting, with the council holding a public hearing and taking action on the matter at their August 1st meeting.
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.