Clarksville man charged with vehicular homicide in death of Charles City bicyclist
CHARLES CITY — A Clarksville man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a Charles City bicyclist.
44-year-old Colby Elliot was arrested on Monday and charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving after allegedly striking 24-year-old Ellen Bengston with his pickup truck, killing the Charles City woman on August 2nd of last year.
The accident happened on Floyd County Road T-64 with Bengston riding her bike on the right side of the road when she was struck by Elliot, who is accused of distracted driving while opening up an app on his cell phone to read a message.