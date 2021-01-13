City of Clear Lake holds budget hearing Thursday
CLEAR LAKE — The process for putting together the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the City of Clear Lake starts tomorrow with a morning-long workshop.
Mayor Nelson Crabb says the City Council will hear from the department directors about the end of this fiscal year and the next fiscal year that starts in July. “We’ll meet with all the department heads. We’ll review the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 amended as well as the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget. We will listen to all those department heads. It’s not the first time, we also heard a while back what the needs of their department will be for the rest of this Fiscal Year 2021 and then into the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.”
Crabb says the budget process is anything but glamorous but it’s the most important job of city government. “Not the most exciting time but a very necessary time and we always have great, good positive discussions with the department heads at that time.”
Tomorrow's budget hearing starts at 8 o'clock at Clear Lake City Hall. Crabb made his comments on the "Ask the Mayor" program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today.