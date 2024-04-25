Chipotle Reverses Protein Policy, Says Workers Can Choose Chicken Once Again

FILE - A sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square is pictured Feb. 8, 2016. Last week, the Newport Beach, California-based Mexican chain asked its U.S. and Canadian employees to temporarily select another protein option for their meals to preserve its supply of chicken. But the chain said Thursday, April 25, 2024, that employees can go back to eating chicken again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(Associated Press) – Chipotle says its employees can choose chicken again.

Last week, the chain asked its U.S. and Canadian employees to temporarily select another protein for their work meals to preserve the company’s supply of chicken.

The directive applied to both corporate staff and restaurant employees.

The Mexican restaurant chain’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer said on Thursday that the directive has been rescinded and employees can return to ordering chicken with their meals.

Chipotle says its reintroduction of chicken al pastor to menus in March led to higher-than-usual chicken demand and the employee directive was intended to make sure customers could get the popular dish.