Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house.

51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.

Investigators stated that Foster told them that he attacked his neighbors because he thought they were out to get him and were flying stealth drones over his property.

Foster was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on person in certain occupations with the intent to cause serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and operating while intoxicated.

His trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but court records show that District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday approved setting a plea change hearing for December 5th in Floyd County District Court.