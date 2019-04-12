Charges pending after standoff last night at Mason City apartment building

MASON CITY — A domestic disturbance turned into a three-hour standoff between authorities and a Mason City man last night.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly after 6 o’clock to the City Center building at 5 North Federal on a report of a disturbance. On arrival they were met by a female victim who was taken to the Police Department for follow-up questioning.

A male who was later identified as 44-year-old Mark Torres remained in the apartment and refused to exit, telling police that he had a firearm and threatened to use it. Parts of the building were evacuated.

After about three hours, officers were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Torres was taken into custody and then to the hospital for evaluation.

The victim sustained minor injuries from an altercation that happened before police were called.

A search warrant was conducted at the residence after the incident. The investigation is still open and charges are pending.