Cerro Gordo supervisors to decide on Compensation Board recommendations

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today will decide on approving the recommendation of the county’s Compensation Board that the county’s elected officials receive a 6% pay increase as part of the next fiscal year budget starting July 1st.

The seven member board consisting of two members appointed by the supervisors with one member representing each of the other elected officials meets each December to make salary recommendations to the supervisors as part of the budget process.

The supervisors for the last six fiscal years have frozen their own pay while accepting most of the Compensation Board’s recommendations.

The supervisors will discuss the pay raise recommendations during their meeting this morning that starts at 10 o’clock in the boardroom of the courthouse.