KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Cerro Gordo supervisors to decide on Compensation Board recommendations

January 16, 2023 5:08AM CST
Share
Cerro Gordo supervisors to decide on Compensation Board recommendations

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board  of Supervisors today will decide on approving the recommendation of the county’s Compensation Board that the county’s elected officials receive a 6% pay increase as part of the next fiscal year budget starting July 1st.

The seven member board consisting of two members appointed by the supervisors with one member representing each of the other elected officials meets each December to make salary recommendations to the supervisors as part of the budget process.

The supervisors for the last six fiscal years have frozen their own pay while accepting most of the Compensation Board’s recommendations.

The supervisors will discuss the pay raise recommendations during their meeting this morning that starts at 10 o’clock in the boardroom of the courthouse.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
2

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
3

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with possessing gun as a felon after gunfire incident
4

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
5

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds