Cedar Rapids teen who killed parents to serve 50 years before chance for parole

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids teen who admitted to killing his parents in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison Monday, with a chance for parole after 50 years.

Ethan Orton pleaded guilty in March to stabbing his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, to death in their home. Orton was five months away from his 18th birthday at the time of his crime — which left him eligible for parole instead of the normal life sentence without parole.

Both the defense and prosecution called an expert witness to testify to the impact of Orton’s history and his mental capacity at the time of the killings. Doctor Tracy Thomas, a forensic psychologist, painted a picture of Orton as a vulnerable person in an emotionally abusive home. She said during testimony carried on KCRG TV that an email from his mother was the impetus that led to Orton killing his parents. “The email essentially said ‘When you turn 18, you’re out of the house. We’re done with you. Plan on being gone,” Thomas said, “This offense was the result of, essentially, a complete breakdown.”

Prosecutors pointed out Orton has not been diagnosed with any major mental illness. Prosecution witness, Doctor Daniel Tranel in testimony carried on KCRG TV said rather than a breakdown, there was a plan. “The entire conclusion was that he was normal, and did not meet the criteria for diminished responsibility,” Tranel said. Tranel said Orton’s home life wasn’t “optimal” but added there are those who have it worse. Assistant Linn County Attorney Michael Harris added this, “He reports that he was not treated well by his parents, but I would ask the court, what teenager truly thinks that they are?,” Harris said.

The defense asked for life with the possibility for parole after ten years, but the judge said Orton’s age, maturity, and home life weren’t strong mitigating factors, and sentenced him to serve 50 years before he is eligible for parole. Both sides’ expert witnesses agreed Orton is a good candidate for rehabilitation and treatment while in prison.