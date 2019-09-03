Britt man pleads not guilty to 12 sexual abuse charges
BRITT — A Britt man has pleaded not guilty to 12 sexual abuse-related counts.
73-year-old Paul Dewitt was charged with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse and six counts of incest. He’s accused of sexually abusing a female victim six times between July and December of last year. Court documents state that Dewitt admitted to authorities to committing the sexual acts.
Dewitt was scheduled to be in court for his arraignment hearing this morning, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to start on October 30th in Hancock County District Court.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, with each charge punishable by up to ten years in prison. Incest is a Class D felony, with each charge carrying a potential five-year prison term.