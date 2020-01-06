Biden campaigns in eastern Iowa after Finkenauer endorsement
DUBUQUE — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned in eastern Iowa over the weekend with Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, who endorsed him Thursday.
During an interview with Radio Iowa, both Biden and Finkenauer focused on their alliance beyond the February 3rd Caucuses. “I think she is one of about five or six of the most impressive new members of congress and, quite frankly, they all happen to be women,” Biden said. “…The thing that I would hope most for is if I get elected president is to rely and get help from Abby in the House…I’m going to need good, bright, smart allies.”
Finkenauer says Biden, as the party’s nominee, would be a benefit to other Democrats running in 2020. “This isn’t just about primaries. This is about November,” Finkenauer told Radio Iowa. “…To have somebody also who is willing to unite us, not just Democrats, but our country, I can tell you after the last year in congress how desperately that is needed right now.”
Finkenauer will start her second year in congress this week representing a northeast Iowa district that includes Worth and Mitchell counties in our immediate listening area. She worked on Biden’s 2008 Iowa Caucus campaign and Biden campaigned for Finkenauer in Cedar Rapids in late October of 2018.