At Least 53 People Shot, 7 Fatally, In Weekend Violence
August 7, 2022 9:20PM CDT
(Chicago, IL) — Chicago authorities are announcing some changes following a weekend of bloodshed. At least 53 people have been shot and at least seven have died since Friday in the metro Chicago area. The first fatal shooting was reported Saturday morning after a 29-year-old was shot multiple times on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Police Superintendent David Brown announced additional security patrols following the bloodshed, calling it “unacceptable.”