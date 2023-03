Senator Waylon Brown (R-Osage) and Representative Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) during a Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce legislative forum held on March 24, 2023

On the March 29th edition of “Ask the Mayor” on KGLO, we heard comments from State Senator Waylon Brown (R-Osage) and State Representative Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) from a forum sponsored by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce held on March 24th.

Listen back to the “Ask the Mayor” program here:

Listen back to the entire legislative forum here: