Ask the Mayor — June 28, 2023 — Clear Lake 4th of July Celebration

On the June 28th, 2023 edition of “Ask the Mayor” on KGLO, we talked about the 4th of July Celebration in Clear Lake. Our guests were Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce CEO Stacy Doughan, Alice Hanley of the 4th of July Committee, and Erin Evans-Phipps of the Evans United Shows — the Evans family is this year’s Grand Marshal for the parade as this is the 50th year Evans United has been in Clear Lake for the 4th of July. Listen to the program/download it via the audio player below.