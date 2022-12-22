Arraignment hearing date set for Mason City man accused of kidnapping, sexual abuse

MASON CITY — The arraignment hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man arrested last week on kidnapping and sexual abuse charges.

39-year-old Michael Atkins was taken into custody on Wednesday December 14th after police were called early that morning to the 300 block of 1st Northwest on a report of an assault and a person yelling for help. The caller reported that a door had been kicked in and that there was an ongoing assault.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuses Atkins of holding a victim against her will and committing a sexual act. Atkins was arrested a short time later not far from the location of the call after police say he fled the scene.

Atkins was charged with: first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison; second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow, a Class D felony; and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

Atkins’ preliminary hearing was scheduled for today (Thursday), but court records show prosecutors earlier today filed trial information in the case and District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt set January 10th for his arraignment date.