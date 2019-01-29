AP Boys Basketball Poll — Clear Lake #1 in 3A

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP-BKH–Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee (5)
|13-0
|86
|1
|2. North Scott, Eldridge (4)
|15-0
|84
|2
|3. Bettendorf
|13-1
|65
|4
|4. Iowa City, West
|11-2
|58
|5
|5. Davenport, Central
|12-2
|44
|6
|6. Cedar Falls
|11-2
|40
|7
|(tie) Sioux City, East
|13-1
|40
|3
|8. Dubuque, Senior
|10-2
|39
|9
|9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|11-3
|10
|NR
|(tie) Valley, West Des Moines
|13-3
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 6. Ames 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clear Lake (4)
|15-0
|82
|2
|2. Norwalk (4)
|12-3
|78
|4
|3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|12-3
|62
|8
|4. Maquoketa (1)
|14-1
|59
|1
|5. Pella
|11-3
|48
|3
|6. Oskaloosa
|9-4
|46
|5
|7. Carroll
|11-2
|31
|6
|8. West Delaware, Manchester
|11-4
|29
|10
|9. Fairfield
|12-3
|20
|NR
|10. Gilbert
|13-3
|15
|7
Others receiving votes: Marion 13. Glenwood 6. Denison-Schleswig 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Spencer 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7)
|15-0
|88
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull (2)
|16-0
|72
|2
|3. Van Meter
|14-0
|66
|3
|4. West Sioux, Hawarden
|17-0
|60
|4
|5. Treynor
|14-1
|58
|5
|6. South Hamilton, Jewell
|15-1
|46
|6
|7. South Central Calhoun
|15-1
|32
|8
|8. Camanche
|14-2
|25
|T9
|9. Dike-New Hartford
|13-1
|12
|T9
|10. Western Christian, Hull
|10-4
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 9. OA-BCIG 6. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 3. Mount Ayr 1. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (6)
|16-1
|87
|1
|2. Montezuma (3)
|16-0
|74
|2
|3. New London
|15-0
|69
|4
|4. Ankeny Christian Academy
|14-0
|52
|5
|5. George-Little Rock
|15-2
|50
|3
|6. Stanton
|17-0
|48
|6
|7. Ar-We-Va, Westside
|17-0
|46
|7
|8. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton
|14-1
|31
|8
|9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|15-2
|10
|9
|10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Lynnville-Sully 2.