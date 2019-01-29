AP Boys Basketball Poll — Clear Lake #1 in 3A
By KGLO News
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 6:56 PM

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP-BKH–Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (5) 13-0 86 1
2. North Scott, Eldridge (4) 15-0 84 2
3. Bettendorf 13-1 65 4
4. Iowa City, West 11-2 58 5
5. Davenport, Central 12-2 44 6
6. Cedar Falls 11-2 40 7
(tie) Sioux City, East 13-1 40 3
8. Dubuque, Senior 10-2 39 9
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 11-3 10 NR
(tie) Valley, West Des Moines 13-3 10 8

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 6. Ames 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 1.

 

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Clear Lake (4) 15-0 82 2
2. Norwalk (4) 12-3 78 4
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-3 62 8
4. Maquoketa (1) 14-1 59 1
5. Pella 11-3 48 3
6. Oskaloosa 9-4 46 5
7. Carroll 11-2 31 6
8. West Delaware, Manchester 11-4 29 10
9. Fairfield 12-3 20 NR
10. Gilbert 13-3 15 7

Others receiving votes: Marion 13. Glenwood 6. Denison-Schleswig 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Spencer 1.

 

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 15-0 88 1
2. Boyden-Hull (2) 16-0 72 2
3. Van Meter 14-0 66 3
4. West Sioux, Hawarden 17-0 60 4
5. Treynor 14-1 58 5
6. South Hamilton, Jewell 15-1 46 6
7. South Central Calhoun 15-1 32 8
8. Camanche 14-2 25 T9
9. Dike-New Hartford 13-1 12 T9
10. Western Christian, Hull 10-4 11 7

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 9. OA-BCIG 6. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 3. Mount Ayr 1. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.

 

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grand View Christian (6) 16-1 87 1
2. Montezuma (3) 16-0 74 2
3. New London 15-0 69 4
4. Ankeny Christian Academy 14-0 52 5
5. George-Little Rock 15-2 50 3
6. Stanton 17-0 48 6
7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 17-0 46 7
8. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 14-1 31 8
9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 15-2 10 9
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Lynnville-Sully 2.

