Arraignment set for Titonka man accused of murdering a woman in Britt earlier this month

BRITT — The arraignment date has been scheduled for a Titonka man accused of murdering a Ventura woman in Britt earlier this month.

A criminal complaint filed in Hancock County District Court states that a police officer was dispatched on the night of March 4th to 275 4th Street Southeast in Britt. 56-year-old Monte Eckels is accused of stabbing Leallen Bergman while inside the residence. Bergman died as a result of the attack.

Eckels was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

District Judge Colleen Weiland on Tuesday set Eckels’ arraignment hearing for April 4th in Hancock County District Court. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a total of $500,000 bond.